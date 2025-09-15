AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $333.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $278.75 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.94 and a 200-day moving average of $322.75.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

