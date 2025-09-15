AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $545.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

