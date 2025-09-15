AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 178,526 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

