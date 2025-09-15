AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,258.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,258.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,184.82. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

