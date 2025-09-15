AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 6,721.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $184.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.