AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,695,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $48.26 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

