AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8%

LPL Financial stock opened at $350.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $205.50 and a one year high of $403.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

