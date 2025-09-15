AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,423.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,942.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,465.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

