AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 10,943 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,988,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 264,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,070.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

