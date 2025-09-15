AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 15,521 Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $35,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.