AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 18,667 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 275,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,612 shares of company stock worth $156,869,417. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

