AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 4,779 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $283.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.85 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.