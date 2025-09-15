AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 62,441 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

