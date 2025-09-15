AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 6,668 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LYV opened at $173.75 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.