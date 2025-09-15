AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 9,603 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

