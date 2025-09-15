AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.01 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

