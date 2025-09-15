AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.02 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $234.53 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

