AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $834,000 in Loews Corporation $L

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 758,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.