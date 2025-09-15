AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $892,000 in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Reddit Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $254.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $266.64.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $3,311,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,793,396.34. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total transaction of $6,732,651.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,952,251.95. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,126 shares of company stock worth $68,827,399. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.58.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

