AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $899,000 in Samsara Inc. $IOT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Samsara by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629,186 shares of company stock worth $136,603,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

