AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $945,000 in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $215.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.53. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

