AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 79,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,860,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,955.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,967.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.