AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $691,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

