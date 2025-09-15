AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $798,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. $TOST

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of TOST opened at $40.00 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $97,050.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,303.94. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.