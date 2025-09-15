AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Kellanova $K

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

