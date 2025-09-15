AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

