AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 10,349 Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

