AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 27,383 Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FITB opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

