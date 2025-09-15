AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 6,082 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after buying an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $118.45 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

