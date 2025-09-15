AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 8,346 Okta, Inc. $OKTA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.34 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

