AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $964,000 Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 15,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $137.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

