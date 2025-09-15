AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $972,000 Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.57. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

