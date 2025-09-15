AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,512,000 after buying an additional 94,371 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,406,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.