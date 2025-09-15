AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 658 ($8.92), with a volume of 12316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.92).

AIB Group Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 565.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.73 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

