Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

