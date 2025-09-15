Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Stock Position Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $465.89 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.46 and its 200-day moving average is $317.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.28.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $3,163,371.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,483,292.67. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

