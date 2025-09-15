Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

