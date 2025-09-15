Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

