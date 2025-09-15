American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2,486.6% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 549,002 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 90,140 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $18,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.