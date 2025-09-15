Analysts Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT at $93.20

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%.The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

