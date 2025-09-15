Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,762.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

