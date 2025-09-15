Anson Funds Management LP Buys 856 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

