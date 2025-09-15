Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

