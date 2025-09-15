Apple Inc. $AAPL is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

