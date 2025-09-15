Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $240.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.8006.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 1.8%
Apple stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.02.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.