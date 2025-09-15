Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Melius Research from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

ANET opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $980,712,097 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,177,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

