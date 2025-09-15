Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%.The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

