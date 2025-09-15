Atkore Inc. $ATKR Stock Position Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.88% of Atkore worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 1.5%

Atkore stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.