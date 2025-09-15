AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.08.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,225,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,338,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,395,000 after acquiring an additional 582,724 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547,894 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.