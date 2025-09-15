Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.99) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.93), with a volume of 3647557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,157 ($15.69).

BAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,153.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,038.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.91. The company has a market cap of £5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,445.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 EPS for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Mellors sold 156,485 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £1,577,368.80. Also, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £2,253,343.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,739 shares of company stock worth $473,496,912. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

